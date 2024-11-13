Ray J Reveals Celebrities Are Paying Off Alleged Diddy Victims to Avoid Scandal

Ray J shared that several famous figures have contacted him, expressing concerns about their ties to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

He claimed that these individuals are now reaching out to the alleged victims and attempting to persuade them with financial offers to keep quiet, per TMZ.

In the latest documentary airing on TUBI, titled " The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs," Ray sheds light on the proactive measures taken by celebrities to tackle potential allegations from victims before any monetary requests are made.

Attorney Tony Buzbee is featured in the documentary discussing the delivery of demand letters to notable figures, urging them to settle debts promptly to avoid potential legal repercussions.

In one part of the documentary, Ray's demeanor shifted to one of unease as he elaborated on the circumstances, pausing mid-sentence out of fear of divulging excessive details.

This comes amid reports that In the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the Diddy sex assault case, celebrities are already discreetly settling with victims to prevent their identities from being revealed in public lawsuits.

In a statement to TMZ in October, Buzbee disclosed that his firm, representing over 120 individuals who have made allegations against the former Bad Boy Records mogul, is preparing to file lawsuits against prominent celebrities.

These high-profile figures are reportedly being offered an opportunity to resolve the claims privately before they are brought to public attention.

He previously said, via the Daily Mail, "In every single case, especially cases like this... because it's in the best interests of the victim, we attempt to resolve these matters without the filing of a public lawsuit and we've done that already with a handful of individuals, many of which you're heard of before."

Buzbee expressed his commitment to pursuing individuals who witnessed the reported abuse but did not intervene to safeguard the victims.

"If you were there in the room, participated, watched it happen and didn't say anything or helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem."

"A lot of people saw this activity going on, a lot of people allowed it to go on, said nothing, didn't intervene... all of these individuals and entities have exposure."

Since his arrest on September 16, Diddy has been incarcerated for reportedly coercing women into engaging in extended drug-infused "freak off" encounters with male escorts. These sessions would often span multiple days.

Diddy has been also been accused of perpetrating abuse over more than ten years, reportedly resorting to violent means or threats of violence to coerce his purported victims into complying with his illicit demands.

Since his arrest, individuals who claim to have been victimized have started to step forward with legal actions and accounts detailing the alleged instances of abuse.

The "I Need A Girl" rapper and his legal representatives have contended that the activities in question were consensual interactions among adults, vehemently refuting any accusations of abuse, particularly involving minors.