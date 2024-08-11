Sabrina Carpenter Receives Warning About 'Risks' to 'Star Power' Amid Barry Keoghan Split Rumors

Sabrina Carpenter has been advised by a public relations expert to "remove any risks to her own personal star power" as rumors of a potential breakup between her and Barry Keoghan are starting to surface.

As Carpenter's star continues to rise, PR expert Jane Owen issued a serious warning to the pop star and shared how she would help her navigate a high-profile relationsip and potential public breakup if she were working with the singer.

Split rumors involving Carpenter and Keoghan first surfaced after the release of her song, "Please Please Please," which features the lyrics, "If you wanna go and be stupid / Don't do it in front of me."

Fans immediately began to speculate about whether or not it was a statement signaling the end of their relationship. However, the "Espresso" singer later clarified that the "Saltburn" actor "loved the song."

"He's obsessed with the lyrics, and I'm so grateful for that. I don't want to sound biased, but I think he's one of the best actors of this generation. So getting to see him on the screen with my song as the soundtrack made the video better and all the more special," the 25-year-old singer said.

But it didn't stop the breakup rumors from circulating. This prompted the PR veteran to share her thoughts on the former Disney Channel star's approach to managing her public image amid her high-profile relationship and the prospect of a split.

Owen, a prominent figure in the world of public relations, shared her expert opinion, telling The Mirror that managing the media portrayal of celebrities' relationships is undeniably one of the most intricate and sensitive aspects of working as a publicist.

"Celebrities are after all human beings and as we all know relationships, even regular ones, are complicated, take work, have ups and downs and sometimes don't work out," she said.

READ ALSO: Sabrina Carpenter Under Fire for UK Ticket Prices: Fans Ask Why Costs Match Taylor Swift's Despite Having Only '4' Hits

Owen suggested that if she were part of Carpenter's team, she would prioritize protecting the singer's reputation amid her growing celebrity status. The PR expert noted that maintaining a positive public image is crucial as failed relationships can tarnish one's reputation in the eyes of the public.

"If Sabrina was my client, I would also be very aware that her stock rising in the celebrity world needs to be maintained and protected at all times. Relationships that don't work out can turn ugly and can have negative impacts on the publics perception of that person," Owen said.

"An extreme example is of course Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Sabrina is on the rise, but she's not a worldwide superstar yet and definitely not big enough that she is impervious to being 'canceled' or having her reputation damaged and that negatively impacting her career," she added.

Owen stressed the importance of Carpenter's PR team protecting the connection between the singer and Keoghan while also removing "any risks to her own personal star power." To achieve this, Owen proposed meticulously monitoring Carpenter's social media posts, interviews, and public appearances with them.

"If they were to split up, my advice to her team would be to 'Speak First' and 'Speak Loud,'" Owen told the outlet. "Oftentimes, the first thing people read about a situation is the thing they believe. So have a statement ready and waiting just in case. Hopefully, you will not ever have to use it, but it's better to be ready than not to be."