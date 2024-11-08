Barry Keoghan Praises Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter Following Grammy Nominations: 'I'm In Awe of Her'

Sabrina Carpenter melted everyone's hearts with her reaction to her Grammy nominations. Following this, boyfriend Barry Keoghan was asked about his take on Carpenter's nod at the highly anticipated awards show.

The "Feather" songstress received a total of eight nominations for the 2025 Grammys. Her album "Short n' Sweet" is included Album Of The Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album (Non-Classical) nominations. Carpenter was also nominated for Best New Artist.

Carpenter's "Espresso" received two nods, including Best Pop Solo Performance and Record Of The Year, while her song "Please Please Please," which featured Keoghan in its music video, received the Song Of The Year nomination.

Furthermore, the "Espresso remix (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late)" was nominated for the Best Remixed Recording.

On November 9, SiriusXM uploaded an interview video featuring Keoghan, who shared his thoughts on Carpenter's nominations.

The hosts mentioned that "Please Please Please" secured a spot on the nomination list.

Keoghan replied that he was really happy about it and that he had to get on the phone soon for Carpenter. Keoghan then joked, "Don't put me on the spot, lads."

He then continued by praising Carpenter.

"I don't know anyone who works as hard, you know, I'm in awe of her watching her work and how committed and the standards that she sets. Especially being on that music video, she knows the vision and what she wants."