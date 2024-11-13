Kehlani Breaks Silence: Screenshots With Ex Counter Allegations Against Them Having Inappropriate Relationship With Daughter

Kehlani broke silence on Instagram following the shocking allegations accusing them of having an inappropriate relationship with their 5-year-old daughter Adeya.

Javaughn Young-White, father of Adeya, has set his sights on getting full custody of his daughter after alleging that the child had experienced physical and emotional abuse from her mother. Young-White also feared for the child's safety and welfare due to her proximity to her mother's alleged "sex cult."

His testimony also shared that there have been numerous instances where Adeya was at risk from a cult member while Kehlani was away.

Young-White had mentioned alarming occurrences such as the cult member, referred to by Kehlani as "Messiah," bathing with Adeya under the influence of psychedelics. He also alleged that the daughter was being cared for by the cult and that she slept in the room alone with some of the members present.

Court documents also revealed how Kehlani revealed in their text messages, believing their daughter's spirit "was their wife from another life."

On November 14, Kehlani, who go by the pronouns "she/they," finally addressed the accusations through an explosive Instagram post to share their side of the story.

She captioned, "A lighthearted conversation with who I consider family about a silly reading I got became horribly twisted and I can't stand by and watch it anymore."

According to their statement, Kehlani shared that they "were connected to an older woman for a 'past life' reading." The singer elaborated that the screenshots were from a lighthearted conversation with Young-White, which recapped their "past life" reading session.

"I shared what I considered to be a lighthearted recap with my child's father, laughing at it, & considering it something light & not to be taken seriously," Kehlani said.

"To have those screenshots then doctored, the rest of the message left out, to make me seem like I consider myself to be in an inappropriate relationship with my daughter.. Is the most heartbreaking thing I've ever f****** heard."

Kehlani continued:

"I've been silent, I've taken the public beating. I've been addressing all these things where I should, in court. I've sat there and watched the public only have access to one side of things, but this is where I absolutely draw the line."

"I do not, and have never considered myself in any sort of inappropriate with my child. The rest of these absolutely monstrous allegations are being addressed in court. Thank you."