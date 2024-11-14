Jack Harlow Is Looking for a Girl to 'Face a Blunt With'

Kentucky hip-hop prodigy Jack Harlow is ready for love.

Ever since his rise in 2020 following the viral single "Whats Poppin," Harlow has found himself to be an international heartthrob. He's been in rumored relationships with fellow artists, including Saweetie, Addison Rae and Dua Lipa.

However, it seems like Harlow is ready for his bachelor era to come to an end.

In true mating call fashion, Harlow took to X to share that it's been "too long since I linked a girl that faced an entire blunt in her car," adding that he "needs that."

It’s been too long since I linked a girl that faced an entire blunt in her car before she saw me and then we kiss and my mouth tastes like grape swishers for the rest of the night. Need that — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 14, 2024

Fans have responded courageously to the sentiment, volunteering themselves as tribute. Others speculate the peculiar statement could be a setup for an album rollout, though Harlow has hinted at taking an indefinite break from music.

if you need my # lmk — dallas SULLIVAN-BROWN 💜 (@dallaskaydenn) November 14, 2024

This is an album rollout isn't it — 𝔖𝔞𝔪, 𝔖𝔭𝔦𝔱𝔱𝔢𝔯🧛🏼☦️ (@Sambspittinyo) November 14, 2024

While it's been over a year since Harlow released his Jackman album, Harlow spoke to fans during an Oct. 18 performance at the Brooklyn Paramount, stating: "I spent a lot of time thinking about how much art is being uploaded into the world. I sit there thinking about why contribute? Why add more?"

Harlow continued, "Why do you want to make music? What's your contribution? And I think I'm getting pretty close. I appreciate all the patience you've shown me as I put some thought into why I would add more art to this cluster of art. I don't know if I want to give anymore art to the world unless it's worthwhile."

Nonetheless, whether Harlow is focusing on love or music, there is most certainly a demand.