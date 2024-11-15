Ray J Details Harrowing Suicide Attempt in Mexico and the Struggles That Fueled It

The long-awaited controversial interview featuring Ray J and Pastor Jamal Bryant has been released, shedding light on a surprising revelation made by the singer about a moment when he contemplated taking his own life during his time in Mexico.

In the course of the interview, Ray J described himself using the terms "character" and "liar."

A particularly striking moment arose when he got into the challenges that drove him to contemplate suicide. He said that while thoughts of ending his life had haunted him for a while, it was that night in Mexico that marked his first attempt at taking his own life.

The rapper revealed, "I was hanging off the roof of the hotel in Cancun. I climbed off the roof, and I went off to the side of the roof, and I just laid down."

"I climbed over and I laid, and I went to sleep, and I said, 'If I fall off, then it was meant to be,'" he shared. "So, I went to sleep for about two and a half hours, and then the hotel caught me, and then we went through all of this stuff, and then I had to go do these tests. But at that moment, it was like, 'Yo, you wanna make your family proud, but you're living a lie."

Ray J also expressed that he has been living a facade, admitting that those manipulating him could potentially pose a threat to his existence.

He went on, "Unless I say, 'These people did this to me. They're very bad people, and they been controlling me the whole time...' they'll come kill me, bro. They'll come kill me for this."

The backdrop of the interview with Ray J and Pastor Bryant lies a tale of controversy, with both individuals previously engaged in a series of heated.

Ray J, feeling aggrieved, warned Pastor Bryant of the necessity for a dialogue to address what he perceived as "dirty" and "illegal" treatment.

"Don't play the interview, it's not cleared, it's out of bounds," he said. "Me and Pastor Bryant need to talk because the way I was treated was dirty and illegal."

However, Pastor Bryant's response was one of confusion towards Ray J's aggressive stance, saying, "As part of our commitment to honest dialogue, we ensured that specific comments with potential legal ramifications were edited out of the interview to safeguard the best interest of a brother beloved."

Days later, Ray J backed down and apologized to him, saying, "Speaking that kind of language to a pastor is unbelievable, it's uncalled for, it's disrespectful, it's distasteful, it's disgraceful in every sense."