Lizzo Weighs In on Chef Tini's Viral Mac and Cheese Controversy

Chef Tini has caused a stir following the release of her mac and cheese recipe, but she has one surprising defender.

Her dish previously went viral for its unique ingredient list as well as is laborious prep, which has led to the chef getting criticized online. However, Lizzo has defended the chef.

Taking to her TikTok account, the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote, "That viral mac and cheese recipe is just every Black American mamas recipe, so please leave that girl alone on her wedding day. Don't make her suffer just cause you can't cook."

Chef Tini's original recipe video has been viewed more than 20 million times and is from November 2023. The dish,requires two and a half pounds of hand-grated Colby Jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheese as well as Cavatappi pasta, which she uses so the cheese can get into the inside spirals of the pasta.

The controversy comes as Chef Tini made a redo of the video on Nov. 2 where she recreated the recipe.

@tinekeyounger How to make mac n cheese for this holiday season🍂🦃❤️ Welcome to Thanksgiving with Tini where im gonna teach yall how to make EVERYTHING ♬ original sound - Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥

However, some people criticized her for saying that she had culturally appropriated the food.

"If y'all haven't blocked that white woman trying to teach us how to make our own mac and cheese, that is on you," one person wrote on X.

If y’all haven’t blocked that white woman trying to teach us how to make our own mac and cheese, that is on you. — Ms. Sn@cks (@HenriettaSnacks) November 4, 2024

Others said that Tini was getting backlash due to her race and not the quality of the food items.

"Wait. Tini from Next Level Chef? Oh, heck no. Don't be coming for her. She was so sweet on the show. She would not have gotten that far in the competition with Gordon if she had no skills," wrote another X user.

Wait. Tini from Next Level Chef? Oh, heck no. Don't be coming for her. She was so sweet on the show. She would not have gotten that far in the competition with Gordon if she had no skills. 😤 — MediocreHausfrau (@MediocreHF) November 5, 2024

"How is this controversial? Since when is mac & cheese supposed to taste like anything except pasta, cheese and butter? That's why it's good," commented another X user.

How is this controversial? Since when is mac & cheese supposed to taste like anything except pasta, cheese and butter? That’s why it’s good. — Deborah Hollifield (@presbyrista) November 5, 2024

One of the main complaints stems from a viral post about one TikTok user trying to recreate Tina's recipe.

In the clip, the user shared that she made the same mac and cheese as Tini, but that hers turned out very different. The noodles took on a grey color instead of a cheesy yellow. However, the user said that the taste was still amazing.

@mallory812 It was very good but why did the noodles come out looking so dark. I cant take it to Thanksgiving looking like that can i? Leave it to me to mess up Tini's recipe 🙃 @Tini👩🏼‍🍳🔥 #CapCut ♬ In the Mood - Glenn Miller

Chef Tini has since gone on to get married to Antoine Wright amid the controversy and shared a simple response to her TikTok account.

In a trend that involves flipping the camera to do a shocking reveal as if the person behind it is the one saying the words on the screen, Tini responded.

"We need to leave Tini out of this Mac and cheese drama, she just got married and it's literally pasta and cheese," she shared.

@tinekeyounger Just make your mac n cheese preference and go on about your day ♬ Dramatic Sad Violin - Platon Davydov