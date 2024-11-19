Rare Tupac's Signed Script from 'Above the Rim' Set to Fetch Big Bucks in Upcoming Auction

A Tupac-signed script from Above the Rim is set to be auctioned in Los Angeles on Nov 21.

As reported by AllHipHop, collectors can own a piece of Hip-Hop / Hollywood history with this rare item signed by Tupac Shakur from the 1994 classic film.

Shakur's signed "2PAC" on the front cover of the script in black ballpoint will be offered through Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

Interest from buyers is expected to be high, given the enduring impact that Shakur has had on music and film.

In Above the Rim, Tupac Shakur played Birdie Sheppard, the villain of the movie.

The script is 8.5 x 11 inches and contains colored pages, which represent different drafts.

It's in superb condition, apart from some light handling wear and a fastener that has gone missing.

It comes with an added provenance from the man who played Mike Rollins in the film, actor David Bailey — giving it historical significance beyond just the script itself.

The auction lot is also accompanied by a snapshot taken on set and an official Letter of Authenticity from Bailey's son.

This auction takes place 30 years after the release of the Above the Rim, an iconic title in Shakur's filmography and popular culture.

Although Shakur passed away in 1996 at the young age of 25, his legacy still lives on throughout many fans around the world.