Cynthia Erivo Hits Back at Dax Shepard's 'Really Crazy' Bathroom Question: 'I'm Annoyed'

Cynthia Erivo became "annoyed" after being asked about her lengthy nails.

On the latest episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, the "Wicked" actress was caught off guard by his surprising question about how practical her acrylic nails are for everyday tasks.

The podcast host started the conversation by saying, per Page Six, "Can I ask you a really crazy question that's inappropriate?"

"When you're wiping your butt...," Shepard continued before the British actress interjected, "I knew you would ask that question."

i know cynthia erivo’s nail tech LOVES to see her coming pic.twitter.com/S6KwESesQy — jordyn ♡ (@jordynceIeste) November 17, 2024

Erivo quipped, "My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside. You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!"

Exploring further, Shepard asked about the star's preferred method of holding toilet paper and whether she employs the tips of her fingernails.

The 37-year-old star said that she relies on the "pads of the fingers" and confirmed her capability as a responsible individual by stating, "I'm a functioning adult."

Continuing the interrogation, Shepard asked whether she ever experienced a slight sensation of nails scratching against the surface.

"No, because the tissue is there," she responded.

Y’all are not making enough noise about cynthia erivo’s fashion during this entire wicked press/premiere run!!! Her & her team are executing this flawlessly!! The attention to detail, the colors, the fabrics!!!And the main character…HER NAILS!!! MY GOD!!!🥵🔥😍 #Wicked pic.twitter.com/ibLegJ27uF — P👸🏾✨ (@TheParisEffect) November 14, 2024

When Shepard also whether she found the question "offensive," she replied, "I'm annoyed by it. I'm, like, 'Come on, guys.' But I get it, but it's also, like, 'I'm a functioning adult, and I've never walked around smelling like, you know...'"

"Here's the thing, there are people who do not have nails who need to check how they're wiping," she added.

Erivo playfully remarked that some individuals have asked about her ability to accomplish tasks with her impeccably manicured nails as well and her response, "And I'm like, 'I mean, I'm here! I'm dressed.'"

"Wicked: Part One," starring Erivo and Ariana Grande, will be making its debut in theaters on November 22, with the sequel coming out next year.