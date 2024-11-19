Prince Harry Asks Jelly Roll for a Tattoo on His A** in Hilarious Invictus Games Announcement

Prince Harry got fake inked by Jelly Roll in a new video that also reveals the country music star will headline the closing ceremony of the upcoming Invictus Games.

On Nov. 19, the Invictus Games' official Instagram account shared a clip of Prince Harry and Jelly Roll meeting at East Side Ink, a tattoo studio in New York City. The video was likely filmed during Prince Harry's solo trip to NYC in September.

"Take a look around, can we get you anything?" a worker at the tattoo shop asks Prince Harry at the beginning of the clip.

"No, I'm alright. Is he going to be here any time soon?" Harry then asks.

Jelly Roll then walks in and warmly greets Harry, saying, "Hey, hey! Tattoos! Speaking of! What's up! I'm such a fan, dude. Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told me Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today? They wanted me to give him his first tattoo? This is the coolest thing ever!"

Harry is shocked when Jelly Roll shows up wearing gloves.

"We're giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games," Jelly Roll explains.

"No, I came here to ask you to do the Invictus Games. There's no tattoo in this. I can't get a tattoo!" Harry responds.

"I'll play the Invictus Games, you just let me give you your first tattoo," the "Save Me" singer shoots.

Prince Harry reluctantly agrees to the deal.

"Alright, screw it, let's go," he says.

However, they could not agree on where to do the tattoo as Jelly Roll wants to do it on Harry's neck while Harry has another location in mind.

"We gotta go for the neck!" Jelly shares.

"I was thinking the lower back or on my a-s," Harry responds.

"Nobody wants to see your ass, Harry!" Jelly Roll laughs. "No, that's the place where no one is going to see it."

Harry counters: "This is for the world!"

The pair goes back and forth over the size of the tattoo with Jelly Roll saying it's going to be "huge" and Harry shocked at how "enormous" it is.

The country star counters, "The Invictus Games are enormous," and Harry seems shocked when he saw Jelly Roll's name in ink. Seemingly inspired by the Invictus Games "I am" logo, he wrote "I am Jelly Roll."

Harry tries to get some answers before Jelly Roll takes off.

"I'll see you in Vancouver! I'll be there, I appreciate you!" he says before leaving.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler take place on Feb. 16, 2025. The Invictus Games said that the full lineup of performances will be announced on Nov. 20, as the countdown continues to the next iteration of the games.

Prince Harry, a former British Army captain, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 as an international adaptive sports competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and veterans, aiming to promote healing.