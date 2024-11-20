Chris Stapleton Dominates CMA Awards But Fan's Aren't Happy: 'Why is He Winning Everything?'

At the 2024 CMA Awards, Chris Stapleton received the most-discussed honor, winning Song of the Year for "White Horse," the latest single for his album, during the awards ceremony held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday night.

The victory is Stapleton's second of the night, as he had earlier won the Single of the Year award for the song.

In a stunning showing at the ceremony, Stapleton proved yet again why he is one of the best in the biz.

Social media was abuzz with fans and fellow musicians expressing their love for Stapleton. This tweet from Tim Ciesco: "Anybody else wish you could bottle up #ChrisStapleton's voice and then sip on it like a good glass of bourbon?!"

Others praised Stapleton for the chemistry he shared with his wife, Morgane, at the performances.

Stapleton jumped right into the evening with a duet of California Sober with Post Malone, who opened the night on a high. The collaboration showcased the musical talents of both artists and left audiences exuberant.

The ceremony wasn't without critics, though.

"I don't know why I watch the CMAs anymore; they just give Chris Stapleton everything," tweeted Nate.

Ashley Seiler expressed the same idea, asking how Stapleton was receiving all those awards.

This cma awards is annoying me already why is Chris Stapleton winning everything — Ashley (@ashnic095) November 21, 2024

How did Chris Stapleton win single and song of the year at the #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/4ja7abOlo8 — Ashley (@af1313af) November 21, 2024

It had mixed reactions from fans, but it brought some of the greatest stars of American country music at the moment.

The CMA Awards remain the go-to destination for honoring the artists making an impact in the format and homes across the country.