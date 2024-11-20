Post Malone Serenades CMA Audience With Emotional Performance But Not Everyone's Impressed: 'You Can't Sing Sad Songs'

Post Malone delivered a touching homage to his 2-year-old daughter through his rendition of "Yours" at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards.
The 29-year-old artist mesmerized the audience with a heartfelt solo performance of the song accompanied by violins and guitars, which was crafted with his daughter's future wedding in mind.
Upon completing the musical piece, Malone dedicated a heartfelt message to his daughter, expressing, "We love you DeeDee, we love you so much."
Unfortunately, many individuals expressed dissatisfaction with Malone's performance, feeling that he lacks a genuine country essence and suggesting that he should concentrate solely on his energetic, uplifting tracks.
Malone is making waves in the country music industry with the recent debut of his "F-1 Trillion" album.
Alongside his solo act at the ceremony, he also joined forces with Chris Stapleton for a live performance of their hit collaboration, "California Sober."
