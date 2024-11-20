Post Malone Serenades CMA Audience With Emotional Performance But Not Everyone's Impressed: 'You Can't Sing Sad Songs'

Post Malone delivered a touching homage to his 2-year-old daughter through his rendition of "Yours" at the 2024 Country Music Association Awards.

The 29-year-old artist mesmerized the audience with a heartfelt solo performance of the song accompanied by violins and guitars, which was crafted with his daughter's future wedding in mind.

Upon completing the musical piece, Malone dedicated a heartfelt message to his daughter, expressing, "We love you DeeDee, we love you so much."

Unfortunately, many individuals expressed dissatisfaction with Malone's performance, feeling that he lacks a genuine country essence and suggesting that he should concentrate solely on his energetic, uplifting tracks.

Good grief Post Malone sounds awful, no wonder he autotunes everything 💀 — Josh Ketterer 🐅🟠⚫️ (@Peace_Love_Josh) November 21, 2024

Remember when the country awards shows were for ACTUAL country singers…..

Malone is making waves in the country music industry with the recent debut of his "F-1 Trillion" album.

Alongside his solo act at the ceremony, he also joined forces with Chris Stapleton for a live performance of their hit collaboration, "California Sober."