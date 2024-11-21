Jimmy Kimmel Called Matt Gaetz the 'Caucasian Diddy'

Jimmy Kimmel did not hold back when it came to how he felt about Donald Trump's former Attorney General pick, Matt Gaetz.

During his show on Nov. 19, Kimmel referred to him as "Caucasian Diddy."

"Well, the House Ethics Committee has apparently reached an impasse on whether to release details of their investigation into the 'sextracurricular activities' of the former congressman and current Trump Attorney General nominee," Kimmel explained.

"Matt Gaetz, also known as the Caucasian Diddy is in the hot seat right now," he says in the clip.

Kimmel then tore into Trump.

"The committee is examining, among other things, testimony that says he engaged in sexual misconduct, he provided 'special privileges and favors' to associates and tried obstructing investigations into his behavior, basically, all the same stuff that won Trump the election this time," Kimmel adds.

The host then went on to explain some of the allegations against Gaetz before once again turning his attention back to Trump.

"The President... is a criminal, 34 times over, he's a convicted criminal. Truth be told he's not even looking for a cabinet, he's looking for cellmates. Okay?" Kimmel shares in the video.

Gaetz was Trump's top pick to serve as his Attorney General in the new administration, which caused significant controversy as prior to that, he was subject to a Justice Department investigation for having ties to a sex trafficking scandal.

In that case, The Independent reported that Gaetz had sent $10,000 to two women between July 2017 and late January 2019. The total amount of payments was 27 and equated to $10,224.02. Both women were over the age of 18 at the time. The witnesses who testified with the House panel revealed that the payments he made were for sex.

Previously, there had been an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz for years. Recently, more accusations have come out against the former congressman.

In those claims, a woman alleges that she was a minor when Gaetz had sex with her. The woman claims she had two sexual encounters with him at one party in 2017, according to CNN. The second encounter that she allegedly had with Gaetz reportedly included another woman. However, the other woman has denied these accusations. Gaetz has also denied any wrongdoing.

Since the accusations were made to the public, Gaetz has now stepped down as Trump's pick for Attorney General.

"I had excellent meetings with Senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful feedback - and the incredible support of so many. While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," he said on X.

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," Gaetz concluded.

Notably, some of Trump's other picks have allegations against them as well. Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, was accused of sexual assault and his selection for health and human services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was accused inappropriately touching a former baby sitter, NBC revealed.

Gaetz is not facing criminal charges in his cases.