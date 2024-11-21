Camila Cabello Hilariously Roasts Her Own 'Quismois' Pronunciation

It's that time of year where Camila Cabello once again makes her grand return to remind us that "quizmois" is here.

In a video posted to her TikTok account on Nov. 21, Cabello hilariously roasted the way she pronounced the word "Christmas" in her viral 2021 rendition of "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

The clip sees Cabello appear from behind a gate with a sly look in her face and a finger touching her lip. It then transitions to her skipping in the park before she can be seen playfully tucking her hair behind her ear. Finally, the singer is shown with elves and other Christmas figurines on her.

"It's that time," she captioned the video.

People in the comments section of the video playfully celebrated the way that she said Christmas by joking around with the singer.

"I'm feeling the chwismois spirit," wrote one person.

"THE QUEEN OF QUISMOIS," added another.

"Move over Mariah we have a new tradition and it's qwismoss," quipped a TikTok user.

"SLAYY IT'S OUR QUISMOIS DIVA GIRLYPOP," read another comment.

This is not the first time that Cabello has poked fun at how she sang "Christmas" in the song. In 2022, she also posted a TikTok where she made fun of the pronunciation.

In one frame, she plays her own voice coach, and tells herself: "We're just going to practice some phrasing."

"I'll be home for Christmas," she sings, before asking the second Camila to try it for herself.

"I'll be home for Quismois," repeats the second Camila.

"Me before recording my version of I'll be home for christmas (quismois)," she captioned the video.

The meme has been around for many years now, since Cabello released the track with Amazon Music in 2021. However, she first performed the song at the White House as part of a holiday special called White House: Spirit of the Season that year. The track was then made available on all platforms the following year.