Juice WRLD's Upcoming Posthumous Album Sparks Criticism: 'Obsession With Milking Out Dead People'

Juice WRLD's final posthumous album may have raised the anticipation for his fans, but some netizens were not having it.
On November 22, Juice WRLD's official social media accounts announced a posthumous album from the late rapper will be released. The album, titled "The Party Never Ends," also had an accompanying trailer for its teaser.
Lil Bibby, Juice WRLD's mentor, also posted on Instagram, "Been 5 years kid, still missing you down here. Feels like yesterday you were down here cracking ya corny jokes. Your fans still miss you, still getting on my nerves everyday."
"Other than that the album is amazing," he added. "It's crazy to see that these kids still want more from you after 1000 leaks and hours of footage. Thank you, and your crazy fans for everything, Hope y'all enjoy this Last Album! 999 for Life!"
READ MORE: Juice WRLD, BTS Suga Claim ‘Best Selling Song’ for the First Time in Their Career, Here Are the Rest of Their Achievements With ‘Girl of My Dream
However, on platform X (formerly Twitter), some netizens drew out mixed feelings on the posthumous album and mentioned the music industry's "exploitation" of deceased artists.
This isn't surprising to the fans of the late rapper, as they have already pointed out the "milking" in previous posthumous releases and collaborations.
Meanwhile, others were disappointed by the album's cover art, which some claim didn't match Juice WRLD's aesthetic.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.