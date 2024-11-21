Juice WRLD's Upcoming Posthumous Album Sparks Criticism: 'Obsession With Milking Out Dead People'

Juice WRLD's final posthumous album may have raised the anticipation for his fans, but some netizens were not having it.

On November 22, Juice WRLD's official social media accounts announced a posthumous album from the late rapper will be released. The album, titled "The Party Never Ends," also had an accompanying trailer for its teaser.

Lil Bibby, Juice WRLD's mentor, also posted on Instagram, "Been 5 years kid, still missing you down here. Feels like yesterday you were down here cracking ya corny jokes. Your fans still miss you, still getting on my nerves everyday."

"Other than that the album is amazing," he added. "It's crazy to see that these kids still want more from you after 1000 leaks and hours of footage. Thank you, and your crazy fans for everything, Hope y'all enjoy this Last Album! 999 for Life!"

However, on platform X (formerly Twitter), some netizens drew out mixed feelings on the posthumous album and mentioned the music industry's "exploitation" of deceased artists.

This isn't surprising to the fans of the late rapper, as they have already pointed out the "milking" in previous posthumous releases and collaborations.

Years after his death and his team is focused on torturing us with his music. They should've pulled a Pop Smoke and dropped 2 albums then dipped https://t.co/dor6fx5qj9 pic.twitter.com/jGlzJTMIEA — TOKYO TONI'S SON (@Sidonce1) November 21, 2024

whats this obsession with milking out dead people — Sam (@bbladdict) November 21, 2024

Imagine how tired we are — 💎 (@SZNJULE) November 21, 2024

juice wrld’s estate when it comes to milking tf out of his music https://t.co/qZBkxA7iMY pic.twitter.com/aRHPCC3TRU — Ase (@ItsActuallyAse) November 14, 2024

Meanwhile, others were disappointed by the album's cover art, which some claim didn't match Juice WRLD's aesthetic.