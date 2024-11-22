Chappell Roan Faces Mixed Reactions Over New Photo Without Her Signature Face Paint

Chappell Roan surprised her followers on social media with a latest picture of herself that looks completely different.

The 26-year-old shared an Instagram photo where she posed elegantly against a plain white background.

In the frame, Roan's gaze was fixed on the camera and her expression stoic. Rather than her usual brilliant smile, her lips were parted slightly. She wore a top featuring a V-neck style.

Chappell Roan stuns in new photo.



📸: Ryan Clemens pic.twitter.com/SpSWE0DD64 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 21, 2024

Instead of her usual face paint for her stage performances, the "My Kink Is Karma" hitmaker opted for a striking makeup look that included glossy dark red lipstick, dramatic eyeshadow, black eyeliner, long lashes, and pink blush on her cheeks. Her bright red curly hair cascaded freely around her face, adding to her bold and captivating appearance.

Roan captioned the picture humorously, saying, "Ope my swag just got turned on hhahaha damn. HMU me," accompanied by a myriad of emojis.

Roan's most recent social media update sparked a variety of responses among users on the platform.

The way she's never happy but always miserable — eri˚❀*·ꕤ. (@eternalcumslime) November 21, 2024

She looks like she’s cooked up some more bangers with no plans to release a music video for them — bb. (@BoraBarbieBaby) November 21, 2024

She looked like she complained to the photographer — Dojaistics (@Dojaistics) November 21, 2024

This looks like a really glamorous mugshot of a bank robber chick from the ‘40s. — Art Tavana (@arttavana) November 21, 2024

Stuns is not the word I would use. Looks a bit like a driver's license photo — Patricia Watts (@PatriciaLWatts) November 21, 2024

chapel tomorrow: how dare you call me gorgeous! have respect for women🤬 — tonio (@bincoz) November 21, 2024

Looks like a mug shot — Johnny Riggs 🐊 (@JohnnyRiggs9) November 21, 2024

This should be the cover for the next single — ♔GUNNY♔ (@ViolinzViolinz) November 21, 2024

It is not a geogrous look, it's a scary look — Vijay Jason (@Vijay12250610) November 22, 2024

That one strong redhead you got hope she serves well — Princess (@angrry_gee) November 22, 2024

The reaction to the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer's picture comes after Miley Cyrus recently came to her defense amid the former's struggles with being in the spotlight.

During a recent feature in Harper's Bazaar, Cyrus spoke out in defense of Roan who had been receiving unwanted attention from the public and supported the singer.

The "Hannah Montana" star reached out to Roan after she made a series of TikTok videos urging fans not to harass her in public.

"I wish people would not give her a hard time," the "Flowers" hitmaker said of the "Hot To Go" singer. "It's probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn't always a part of my life, and I'm not a part of it now. I don't even have my Instagram password."