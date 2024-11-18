Chappell Roan Looks Unrecognizable in New Pic

Chappell Roan has debuted a new look.

On Nov. 18, the "Casual" songstress took to her Instagram account to post a carousel of pictures. Some of them feature scenes from Roan's life lately, including her posing with some friends as well as several solo shots.

The pictures include a mix of shots with makeup and some without. In one of the pictures, Roan seemingly recreates the album cover for her The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess album.

"Gone fishin'," she captioned the set.

Fans were quick to praise the singer and tell her how stunning she looks.

"This is like seeing behind the scenes of mona Lisa," commented one person.

"Eating as per usual," wrote another person.

"Wait sorry i'm trying to figure out how to spell gorjus," shared a separate Instagram user.

"I'M SO GAY FOR YOU," chimed in another.

Roan has previously been open about her qualms with fame and how it has impacted her over the last year.

In September, she sat down with The Face to speak about the perils of fame and she likened it to abuse.

"This industry and artistry f------ thrive on mental illness, burnout, overworking yourself, overextending yourself, not sleeping. You get bigger the more unhealthy you are. Isn't that so f----- up?" Roan said.

"I told myself, if this ever gets dangerous, I might quit. It's dangerous now, and I'm still going. But that part is not what I signed up for," she added.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," Roan concluded.

The pressures of fame have definitely gotten to Roan, and she recently abruptly canceled her appearance at the All Things Go festival. In her statement to her Instagram Stories, Roan revealed that things have gotten "overwhelming" for her.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she said.

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox," Roan concluded.

The singer also previously shared that Chappell Roan is just a character that she plays. In a conversation with the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, the star -- whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz -- revealed the reason she plays a character.

"Chappell is a character," she told host Brandi Carlile via Billboard. "I just can't be here all the time. It's just too much."

The singer has had a successful year, scooping up a slew of Grammy nominations for Midwest Princess as well as her song "Good Luck, Babe!" Still, she has grappled with fame.