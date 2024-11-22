Miley Cyrus Shares Meaning Behind 'Wrecking Ball': 'My Man Wasn't Acting Right'

Miley Cyrus' signature song, "Wrecking Ball," came about from a trying time in the singer's life.

In a new episode of Spotify's Billions Club: The Series, the pop star opened up about each of her tracks that have crossed into the exclusive club on the streaming service, including 2009's "Party in the U.S.A.," 2013's "We Can't Stop," 2018's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" with Mark Ronson and 2020's "Angels Like You." Also mentioned was "Wrecking Ball."

Cyrus discussed the track with sister Brandi Cyrus and shared the inspiration behind it.

"My man wasn't acting right," she says.

Cyrus, of course, is referring to her former husband, Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to from 2018-2019 after previously spending many years as an on-again-off-again couple.

"Wrecking Ball" was released in 2013 and appeared on Cyrus' Bangerz album alongside "We Can't Stop" and "Adore You." The song is widely believed to be about Hemsworth. However, that is not the only song of hers said to be about her relationship with Hemsworth. Her hit song "Flowers" was also rumored to be about the relationship and Cyrus coyly addressed rumors that Hemsworth was the subject matter behind the song.

"The only rumor I can confirm to be true is that the gold dress I am wearing is museum-quality from Yves Saint Laurent that is in an exhibition in Paris right now," she says.

"Flowers" became her second-ever Hot 100 chart-topper and the fastest of her tracks to reach a billion streams. It was also Spotify's most-streamed song of 2023 and earned Cyrus her first and second Grammy Awards.

The singer has been the subject of a lawsuit over her song "Flowers" with her recently claiming that her song and Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man" show "striking differences in melody, chords, other musical elements, and words" and that any similarities are not protected by copyright.

Cyrus' Billions Club episode makes her just the latest artist to be honored by the series, with past installments focusing on Ariana Grande, Cardi B and more.