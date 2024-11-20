Miley Cyrus Says She and Her Gen Z Boyfriend 'Look at Life Really Differently': 'He's Raised Our Dog Off Reddit'

Miley Cyrus is feeling the generational gap between her and boyfriend Maxx Morando.

The music superstar has shared that the two of them were raised completely different and that has led to them seeing life in different ways.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, the music superstar shares that she and Morando "look at life really differently" due to them being in two different generations despite there only being a six-year age gap between them. Morando is 26 years old while Cyrus is 31 years old and will be 32 on Nov. 23.

"He looks at life really differently than I do," she says.

"He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. ... Honestly, he's raised our dog off Reddit. I'm like, Are you sure we're supposed to be doing this? And he's like, On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah," Cyrus continues.

The singer has kept her romance with Morando mostly private for the most part. The two of them have been dating since December 2021.

While there may be differences between them, Cyrus also shared that they have a lot of similarities as well.

"He's very similar to me. We just don't take life too seriously," she tells the outlet.

Happy 26th birthday to Miley's boyfriend Maxx Morando 🎂🎂🎁🎁🎈🎈 pic.twitter.com/jJxJ8oFT2t — SmileyMileyMC (@SmileyMileyMC95) November 16, 2024

They share a love of music as well. Morando is a producer who worked on Cyrus' song "Handstand" from her Endless Summer Vacation album and he plays in the band Lily. Because of him, Cyrus says that she has "the coolest kid in Brooklyn's music" on her phone.

The couple also likes to listen to "a song that we think is kind of cringe, but we love it," like the early-2000s hit "Drops of Jupiter."

The outlet goes on to reveal that the pair have been working on new music together and that he produced several songs on her upcoming album, Something's Beautiful.

"I worked with my dad forever. That's how me and my ex-husband met each other. I've always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much," Cyrus says of their work together.

The singer shared that her new album is a visual one and that it was inspired by Pink Floyd's The Wall.

"Hypnotizing and glamorous. It's a concept album that's an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. My idea was making 'The Wall', but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture," Cyrus says of the project.

The project is slated to be released sometime in 2025.