Cardi B Warns She'll Break Her Kids' iPads Over a Bad Parent-Teacher Conference Report

Cardi B is in full mom mode and is sharing that she does not mess around when it comes to her children's education.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 22, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a video where she was in the car on the way to parent-teacher conferences for her daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 3, whom she shares with estranged husband Offset.

"On my way to parent-teacher conferences. I better hear some good s--- or else. iPads will be broken, phones will be thrown in the garbage, TVs will be disconnected, cables will be turned off. I am not playing. I am that type of mom," she said.

"No, I'm kidding. I won't do all of that but I hope I hear some good s---," Cardi added.

The rapper also shared a caption over top of the video.

"Going to parent-teacher conferences when I feel like a kid myself is funny to me," she wrote.

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their third child in September, a daughter whose name they have not revealed although Cardi has hinted at what the name could be. In the video, Cardi twisted her wrist as she used her finger to cover her newborn's name on one of the bracelets. The letters "B" and "L" could be seen as well as the names of her other children.

Other letters that appeared on the bracelet were "O" and "M". The pregnancy of their third child came after the couple announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

She and Offset have since had a public fallout with each other. In deleted tweets, Cardi called him "narcissistic" as well as a "piece of s--t."

Cardi also shared that she no longer loves Offset and called him a "dark cloud."

The "I Like It" rapper is seeking full custody of their three children in the divorce.