Shakira to Gift Lucky Fan $300K Lamborghini She Bought Following Split from Gerard Pique: Here's How to Win

In a rather shocking twist, Shakira is now giving away the Lamborghini Huracan she bought soon after her dramatic split from Gerard Piqué back in 2022.

The 48-year-old Colombian singer recently announced the giveaway to her nearly 91 million Instagram followers. In a press release, as reported by Daily Mail, Shakira said, "This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection.

The singer also made a special emphasis on this giveaway in her post on Instagram, stating, "What's promised is owed!", adding with "no purchase necessary."

How to Win?

The giveaway is open to US residents only who are at least 18. On December 6, a winner will be revealed during a live appearance on Univision's "Despierta América."

Fans are encouraged to post their 30-second videos dancing to "Soltera" on Instagram and TikTok using the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira by November 29.

Shakira will choose five finalists, who fans can vote for on December 5 to select the overall winner.

The Lamborghini has an approximate value of $300,000. Pricing for the entry-level models starts at $237,848 and can climb upward of $273,880 due to bespoke configurations, according to Car and Driver.

Shortly before this announcement, Shakira released her twelfth studio album, "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran," which has since earned the singer a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.

Talking about her heartbreak with Piqué, the artist had previously said how songwriting helped her overcome a particularly tough phase in her life.

The couple were together for 12 years until their much-publicized separation - believed to have been caused by Piqué's infidelity with his current girlfriend, Clara Chía.