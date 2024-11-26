Garth Brooks Sings Through His Legal Controversies on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Garth Brooks finally appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" for his mini-concert, after its initial cancelation amid his legal troubles.

Brooks played a Nitty Gritty Dirt Band classic, "Fishin' in the Dark," and after the performance, he grinned and extended his arms in response to the enthusiastic applause of the outdoor audience, exclaiming "Nitty Gritty!"

Brooks engaged also in a pre-show chat with Jimmy Kimmel and talked about his family's festive arrangements. He fondly spoke of his wife Trisha Yearwood's culinary skills. He also mentioned their tradition of hosting a heartwarming "misfit Thanksgiving" for those spending the holiday solo.

During the discussion, Brooks touched upon his time as a Las Vegas resident performer, reflecting on his journey in the music industry from the very start and sharing heartwarming anecdotes about his interactions with his daughters.

The revival of Brooks' mini-concert comes after rumors that the initial cancellation might have been connected to the legal dispute.

"Jane Roe" accused the country star of sexual assault during a business trip to Los Angeles in 2019, further claiming that Brooks sent her inappropriate text messages and engaged in indecent exposure.

Brooks has submitted a request to have the lawsuit thrown out and has refuted all allegations of misconduct.

Throughout the ordeal, the "Friends In Low Places" stood firm in his belief of being innocent and has voiced his frustration that the accusations have taken the spotlight away from his good deeds.