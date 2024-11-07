Amid Garth Brooks' Sexual Assault Allegations, Wife Trisha Yearwood Urges a Move to Ireland

In the middle of his ongoing legal troubles, Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, could be making the move overseas.

During a recent Facebook Live for his series, Inside Studio G, the "Friends in Low Places" singer shared that his wife is "pushing hard" to make the move to Ireland.

"The Queen is pushing hard for the house in Ireland," he said via Hello Magazine.

"I think this last time over there, she just fell head over heels in love with the country. We played two weekends, we went on that stint across the country, and everyone was so sweet to her," he added.

Brooks has also expressed his love for Ireland and previously hinted at his possible return to the country to play more shows.

"For anybody that gets to play music, you're d--n lucky if you get to play in Ireland, and I'll be d--n lucky if I get to play there again. I love that place," he furthered.

The possibility of a potential move to Ireland comes after Yearwood sold her Brentwood, Tennessee home the day before Brooks was sued by an accuser of the name of "Jane Doe" for sexual assault, rape and battery by his former hairstylist.

The complaint, which was filed in a state court in California on Oct. 3, contains allegations that Brooks raped her, undressed in her presence, exposed his genitals and buttocks, and openly spoke about sex and sexual fantasies in several incidents in 2019.

After the lawsuit was filed in court, Brooks publicly named his accuser in a new lawsuit he filed with the District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi Northern Division.

Brooks has countersued the woman and is suing the woman for compensatory and punitive damages, Hello reports.

The singer claims that the lawsuit has caused "intentional infliction of emotional distress, defamation, and false light invasion of privacy."

He goes on to allege that his accuser "devised a malicious scheme to blackmail" him into paying her "millions of dollars" after he "rejected her request for salaried employment and medical benefits."

Additionally, the singer claims that his accuser "threatened" to "publicly disclose false claims" about him that would "imperil his business and reputation."

The woman's legal team has since responded, by saying that they will "be moving for maximum sanctions against him immediately."