Cardi B Says She Will 'Whip Everybody's A**' in 2025

Cardi B has a warning for the haters -- mess around and find out.

The rapper took to Instagram Live on Nov. 24 to issue a stern statement where she promised to "whip everybody's a--".

"I'm letting you know right motherf--ing now," she said. "Every n--- or b--ch that motherf--ing play with me in 2024, I'm letting you know right now. Y'all better apologize to me today."

Cardi went on to explain that her energy for 2025 would be unmatched.

"Everybody always say this, every New Years, but this time I'm standing on it. I'm standing on that sh-t. Next year as soon as 12:00 A.M. hit, I'm hitting the reset button. You hear me? I'm hitting the f--king reset button. I'm whipping everybody's a-s with a wet belt," Cardi adds.

This fiery outburst comes at a time when Cardi B has faced numerous personal and professional challenges. This includes the pushback of the release of her sophomore album.

"This has been the most weirdest year I have ever experienced," Cardi shared in a social media post.

"I know next year is going to be my f--king year. My album will be out, my secret businesses will be out. I can't tell you what I'm working on. Hopefully next year I get me a little boyfriend; I'm h-e-less right now. I gotta get my sh-t together," she adds.

Other challenges that Cardi B has faced this year include her divorce from her estranged husband Offset.

Cardi announced that she and Offset were expecting their third child together in August of this year. The pregnancy news came one day after the couple announced that they would be divorcing after six years of marriage.

Cardi revealed the following month that she had given birth on Sept. 7.

Since their separation, the couple has engaged in a series of online insults toward one another. During the back and forth, Cardi has constantly pointed out Offset's "narcissism."

While their divorce is underway, Cardi is asking to have full custody of their kids.