Taylor Swift Offers $16 Tickets With 'No View' – Which Scalpers Are Now Selling for Over $1,000

Taylor Swift released a batch of last-minute "no view" $16 concert tickets for her final three Eras Tour performances in Vancouver, British Columbia, next month. But scalpers already grabbed them and took them to the resale market for upwards of $1,000 — if not more.

It really is the end of an era: The Eras Tour finally wraps up for three shows at BC Place in Vancouver on Dec. 6-8, with support from Gracie Abrams. Fans have been eagerly anticipating these final dates, marking the conclusion of Swift's record-breaking global trek.

Yet the bane of scalpers has struck again, even as Swift tried to placate fans without tickets by offering the "no view" seats — which literally means an obstructed view of the stage. Fans who tried and fail to secure them took to social media to voice their displeasure.

"How are $16 Taylor Swift tickets with ZERO view of the stage/screens allowed to be resold for $700-plus," one fan on X (formerly Twitter) asked on Monday (Nov. 25), as the Daily Mail subsequently reported. It was but one among several posts this week that found Swifties locating the "no view" $16 tickets going for nearly a grand or more.

"Glad more people could get tickets just to post them immediately for $2500," another observed. "I was 43rd in queue when tickets sold out."

Yet another frustrated fan added more explicitly, "F**k anyone who bought $15 behind-the-stage taylor swift tickets for vancouver and are now reselling them for over a thousand dollars i hope you choke."

The Eras Tour, which features a three-plus hour stage show from Swift and has covered the globe since Mach 2023, is among the top five highest-grossing tours of all time, a list that includes treks from fellow big earners such as Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.

Despite the controversies surrounding ticket resales, the excitement for Swift's final performances remains unparalleled. Fans lucky enough to attend have shared their plans to embrace the experience, simply to be part of the historic event.

Taylor Swift Final 2024 Tour Dates

Dec. 6 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Dec. 7 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place

Dec. 8 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ BC Place