Toronto Woman Arrested for Scamming Taylor Swift Fans Out of $70,000 for Tickets That Didn't Exist

Some Taylor Swift fans were reportedly defrauded out of a combined $70,000 in a ticket scam tied to the singer's now-concluding The Eras Tour that was reportedly operated by a woman out of Toronto who has now been arrested.

Authorities say the suspect, who used the alias "Denise Blackhawk," lured victims on Facebook Marketplace and conned at least 28 fans into paying hefty sums for tickets they never received.

Indeed, the affected Swifties paid hundreds or even thousands of dollars each to secure seats at Swift's Toronto concerts next month. But police revealed that when buyers requested refunds, the accused claimed that the money was already gone, according to CBC reports.

Some of the fake tickets were reportedly sold as early as 2023, when legitimate tickets initially became available. Victims were assured that their tickets would arrive closer to the concert dates, but those promises went unfulfilled.

The accused, whose real identity has not been disclosed, now faces 32 charges of fraud under $5,000, one charge of fraud over $5,000, and additional counts of possessing property obtained by crime. She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

Canadian authorities suspect there may be more victims who have yet to come forward. One alleged victim told CBC she had been contacted by nearly 160 individuals, collectively claiming they purchased around 420 tickets from the same seller.

This scam underscores the broader issue of ticket resale controversies surrounding Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour. Just recently, the pop superstar attempted to make tickets more accessible by releasing $16 "no view" seats for her upcoming Vancouver shows in December.

The limited-view tickets were meant to offer a chance for more fans to attend the tour's final performances. However, scalpers quickly bought up these seats, relisting them for exorbitant prices — sometimes over $1,000 — on resale platforms.

Swift's Eras Tour has drawn immense attention for its unprecedented demand, sparking frustration among fans as they contend with scammers and scalpers. For many, securing tickets to her shows has become a near-impossible feat, further complicated by schemes like the one in Toronto.

The Eras Tour, which features a three-plus hour stage show from Swift and has covered the globe since March 2023, is among the top five highest-grossing tours of all time, a list that includes huge treks from fellow big earners like Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay.