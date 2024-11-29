Meghan Trainor Gets Candid on Having Too Much Botox, Says She 'Cannot Smile Anymore'

Meghan Trainor got real regarding her Botox treatment in a podcast episode.

On Instagram, the "Workin' On It" podcast uploaded a clip from an episode that focused on Trainor, who opened up about the aftereffects of her botox surgery.

The reel also captioned, "You live and you learn."

The clip started with Trainor greeting her female fans in a sing-song manner and candidly shared that she had "too much Botox."

"So to all my fellow girlies out there, who's in your thirties out there," Trainor sang. "Hi, I got too much Botox and I need help."

"I messed up," Trainor said. "Listen, I've had Botox a handful of times, just a few times, just up here, just my forehead, you know."

She continued, "And someone convinced me that if you did a lip flip, that you could have a beautiful flip on your upper lip, and I could have one for the first time in my whole 30 years of living? It was not true, right?"

"And also, I cannot smile anymore, yeah," Trainor remarked, before showing her smile at the podcast, "Look at this. This is as big as I can smile."

In the reel's comments section, fans were taken aback by Trainor's honest revelation and praised her for her openness. One netizen commented, "I love how open and honest you are. It's refreshing. Always keeping it 100 percent."

Another netizen expressed concern, "Be careful girlie, especially with fillers because even if you go to dissolve them, it's tough to get rid of."