Every Adorable Glimpse of Hailey and Justin Bieber's Baby Boy Jack Blues Bieber

Hailey Bieber offered fans a rare new peek at her three-month-old son, Jack Blues, in a sweet family photo featuring her husband, Justin Bieber.

On Nov. 29, Hailey shared a heartwarming Instagram album with the caption: "November aka the best month of the year."

The album kicked off with a cozy shot of Hailey and Justin bundled up in matching patterned coats, beaming as they strolled through a chilly landscape.

Since welcoming Jack in August, Hailey has kept images of him to a minimum, with neither her nor Justin revealing his face on social media. In the latest snap, Hailey cradled baby Jack close, his face turned away to maintain his privacy.

However, she has shown rare glimpses of Jack. On Oct. 31, the beauty mogul shared a glimpse of her baby when she posted his foot to her Instagram Stories with the "I Voted" sticker on his covered-up foot.

"Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote," she captioned the post.

Another time that they showed a rare look at their son was for Halloween when the family dressed as characters from the show Kim Possible. In that post to her Instagram, Hailey and Justin were dressed as Kim Possible and Ron Stoppable. Baby Jack was dressed as Rufus, the naked mole rat.

The first look at Jack came from Bieber when he posted a picture of his son's foot to his Instagram account where he announced his birth.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," Justin captioned the post.

Before giving birth, she spoke to W Magazine about morning sickness, her pregnancy diet and why she announced she was pregnant when she did.

"I probably could have hid it until the end. But I didn't enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn't feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life," Hailey said.

"I was honestly able to keep it quiet because I stayed small for a long time. I didn't have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff," she added.

Hailey and Justin have been married since 2018.