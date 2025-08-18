Hailey Bieber Pokes Fun at Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner's Animated Exchange

Hailey Bieber added some lighthearted humor to Instagram after her husband, Justin Bieber, posted a photo with Kendall Jenner that quickly grabbed fans' attention.

On Saturday, August 16, the 31-year-old singer shared a carousel of photos from a night out at a Los Angeles bar.

Among the snapshots, one stood out: Justin sat on a stool with a drink in hand while Kendall, dressed in a black crop top and white jeans, leaned in and spoke animatedly, using her hands to tell a story.

The candid exchange sparked plenty of conversation online, but it was Hailey's cheeky reaction that stole the spotlight.

According to Billboard, the 28-year-old Rhode skincare founder jumped into the comments and joked, "It's always Kendall telling a story with her hands."

Her playful remark quickly went viral, collecting thousands of likes from fans who loved the interaction. Kendall herself joined the fun, replying, "God forbid I'm a visual storyteller."

The light exchange highlighted the close friendship between Hailey and Kendall, who have been best friends for over a decade.

The Kardashians star was present at the Biebers' 2019 wedding, and the pair have shared countless playful moments together.

justin bieber and kendall jenner are friends just like hailey bieber and kendall jenner are friends, and you’d have to be CRAZY to think justin bieber and kendall jenner are a thing. pic.twitter.com/JjCqtTBzp9 — ★ (@zmdrling) August 16, 2025

Justin Bieber Shares Fun Night Out With Kendall and Hailey

Just this summer, the two went paintballing, where Hailey jokingly flipped Kendall off after a particularly competitive round, a moment Kendall later shared on her Instagram Story, NY Morningstar said.

Justin's latest photo dump didn't stop with the Kendall snapshot. He also posted a sweet selfie with Hailey, where she poked fun at their marriage with the caption, "Secrets out we're dating!"

Other photos showed him racking pool balls, taking a cigarette break outside the bar, and dancing with a cue stick.

Justin and Kendall's friendship goes back years, with fans once speculating about romance before Justin married Hailey in 2018.

The recent picture reminded many of their long-standing bond, though Hailey's witty remark made it clear she's more amused than anything else.

Beyond the night out, the Bieber family is preparing for a special milestone.

Their son, Jack Blues, will celebrate his first birthday on August 22. Justin recently shared a rare glimpse of the baby boy at a recording studio session, teasing fans about his new music.

His latest album, Swag, dropped on July 11 and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.