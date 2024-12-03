Joss Stone Adopts Baby Boy and Pays Tribute to His Birth Mother's 'Selfless Love'

Joss Stone and her husband, Cody DaLuz, have expanded their family to five!

The English singer-songwriter shared on Dec. 2 that the couple has adopted a baby boy named Bear. Bear joins his 3-year-old sister Violet and 2-year-old brother Shackleton as the couple's third child together.

Stone announced the heartwarming news on Instagram, sharing a video documenting their emotional journey. The video includes the moment they received the call about Bear's placement, their trip to the hospital, and their first tender moments with their son.

"We are in love big time with this little guy," Stone captioned the post. S

She also expressed gratitude for Bear's biological mother, calling the decision to create an adoption plan "a more selfless love than I knew existed."

The clip shows Stone and DaLuz in hospital gowns, holding Bear for the first time.

"We're so happy you're here," DaLuz says as he cradles the baby, feeding him a bottle. Stone also gave a heartfelt shoutout to the NICU nursing staff who cared for Bear, as well as shared a touching moment of Violet meeting her baby brother.

"Please share your stories of adoption in the comments if you have any," Stone encouraged her followers. "And please welcome our gorgeous baby boy to this wonderful world xxxx."

Stone and DaLuz's journey as parents began in 2021 when they welcomed Violet via C-section. A year later, in November 2022, Shackleton was born.

The couple tied the knot in 2023, just months before welcoming their newest addition to the family.