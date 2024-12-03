Jay-Z's New Coffee Table Book Highlighting His Career and Achievements Has the Worst Timing Ever

Jay-Z is celebrating his birthday by releasing a coffee table book, but it does not come at the best time for the rapper.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Book of HOV: A Tribute To JAY-Z will release on Dec. 4 to celebrate his 55th birthday. The outlet reports that the book consists of 432 pages and covers his illustrious career.

The new book will be available in three editions, ranging from $120 to $2,000. It will include original recording masters, stage wear, interviews, videos, award and unseen photographs, as well as the guitar Jay-Z played at the Glastonbury Festival in 2008, where he became the first hip-hop artist to headline the famed event as well as many more career milestones.

However, the latest venture comes at a bad time for Jay-Z as his latest business venture, Monogram -- a high-end cannabis brand -- has shut down. It has been reported that the reason or the closure is financial losses that equate to half a billion dollars since its establishment in 2020.

Some of the products included pre-rolled joints and cannabis flowers packaged in sleek black designs, targeting a high-end market segment with luxury pricing.

Each of the joints that were sold by the company cost $50. The company previously generated $334 million in revenue during its first year, but quickly lost money after that.

Additionally, Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé have been called out for their relationship to Diddy amid the rapper's ongoing legal battles, though there has been no evidence of their involvement in any illegal activities. Candace Owens previously accused the couple of dodging questions about their connections to the Bad Boy Records' founder when she went after Beyoncé for endorsing Kamala Harris in the presidential race by citing unverified rumors she was paid to endorse Harris -- which Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, publicly shut down.

"10 years ago, Beyoncé and Jay-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn't anymore. Actually it's annoying," Owens said.

However, she then turned her attention to Jay-Z.

"If you wanna start with being authentic, maybe give us some answers about Diddy's parties. Your husband's been close with him," Owens added.

"I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor," her rant concluded.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have remained silent over their connection to Diddy, but their lawyer has fought back against baseless allegations. Piers Morgan was forced to apologize over the allegations his former guest, Jaguar Wright, made against the couple while on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored. During her segment on the show, Wright called Diddy and Jay-Z "monsters." Additionally, she made allegations that the couple have many victims as well.

"Jaguar Wright unexpectedly made several serious allegations about Jay-Z and Beyoncé during that interview. As I said, in the moment, they were not present to respond or defend themselves. But now they have," Morgan said on-air.

Lawyers for the couple reached out to Morgan after the segment and called out the "totally false" allegations made against them.

Morgan shared that they have since removed mentions of the couple from Wright's interview.

"But, like the proverbial cries of fire in a crowded theater, there are legal limits on us, too. And we apologize to Jay-Z and Beyoncé," Morgan concluded.