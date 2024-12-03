A$AP Rocky Makes Rihanna Blush With Acceptance Speech: 'I Love You Bad Sweetheart'

During Monday evening's Fashion Awards in London, a ceremony held by the British Fashion Council that celebrates the most pivotal style moments in the industry, celebrities dawned their most eye-catching looks. Some failed to meet expectations, including Rita Ora's unexpected hair debut, which led many to compare her to Donald Trump.

One of the night's most talked about looks though was Rihanna's matching blue fur hat and coat, which stunned social media and on-site photographers alike. "Wow Rihanna....this look is sickening," reacted one fan.

Rihanna and asap rocky at the fashion awards. pic.twitter.com/hc34EQVhuf — 𝓐𝓻𝓽 𝓲𝓼 𝓪 𝔀𝓪𝔂 𝓸𝓯 𝓼𝓾𝓻𝓿𝓲𝓿𝓪𝓵 (@yourfavnook) December 2, 2024

Partner and father of her sons RZA, 2, and Riot, 1, A$AP Rocky served as her best accessory, draped in high-end navy workwear. The "Fashion Killa" rapper was honored during the ceremony, regarded as one of the most fashionably innovative artists in the music industry. During his acceptance speech, Rocky made it a point to shout out Rihanna, sharing that she was the reason he ever even wanted the award.

"About five years ago, I was invited here by my lady because she accepted this award and I was just in the crowd, just looking and thinking to myself, 'I need one of them awards. That's going to look real nice on the shelf.'" An onlooker documenting the moment pivoted the camera over to Rihanna, who giggled and blushed as Rocky continued to speak to the importance of fashion in his career.

"I love you bad, sweetheart," he added as the crowd reacted.

ASAP Rocky had Rihanna cheesing after he mentioned her in his speech 😭 pic.twitter.com/pJTaBqrigC — ۟ (@headnavy) December 3, 2024

Rihanna and Rocky share a mutual love for fashion in their relationship, continuously serving as one of the Met Gala's most stunning red carpet duos. While their latest outing marked a rare date night for the couple, who don't always make it a point to pose at events with each other, fashion was enough of a reason to hire a babysitter. Even so, Rihanna enjoys spending her nights more low-key.

"Motherhood, wifehood-ish, just being a homebody—I love it," she gushed to E! News in October. "I love to be a homemaker. I just like to be exciting and celebrate things. I'm trying to build new traditions for our little family that we built."