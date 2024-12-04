Diddy Faces Roadblock in Custody as Alleged Surveillance and Laptop Restrictions Hinder Defense Prep

Diddy is reportedly facing obstacles in accessing his assigned government laptop while in custody and that the feds are illegally spying his communications.

Dated Wednesday, December 4, the letter sent to US District Judge Arun Subramanian that the prosecutors and the correctional facility where Diddy is currently held, MDC, have been withholding access to his computer.

According to the legal document sent by the disgraced music mogul's lawyers via HipHopDX, "Two months after he was charged and detained, on November 25, 2024, the government provided the MDC with a laptop that Mr. Combs can use to review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense."

"In the nine days since then, Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel."

The lawyers also revealed the "I Need A Girl" rapper was presented with just two restricted choices when it came to using the laptop: either using it in the facility's video-teleconference room, subject to staff availability, or in the designated legal visiting area during specific hours.

"These restrictions are untenable and... significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop."

Moreover, MDC is reportedly asking Diddy to choose between consultations with his legal team and accessing the device.

Diddy's legal representatives also raised concerns in the letter alleging that MDC shared attorney visitation forms with prosecutors without appropriate supervision.

The documents in question, reported by AllHipHop, holding information about the individuals Diddy interacts with regarding his legal defense, could be considered confidential material. They oppose that these procedures infringe upon his right to due process.

"Who Mr. Combs meets with in connection with his legal defense – including potential experts and investigators – is potentially privileged. Even if not privileged, this level of surveillance offends due process and hampers his ability to prepare his defense."

"There is no conceivable reason why the government should know who and when Mr. Combs meets with in connection with his legal defense."

A formal request has been made for MDC to discontinue the practice of sharing attorney visitation records with prosecutors.

"Accordingly, we respectfully request that the Court direct the MDC to (1) provide Mr. Combs with the laptop that has been prepared and provided by the government, and to allow him to use it in the unit; and (2) cease sending the government copies of attorney visitation forms."