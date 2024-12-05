Jamie Foxx Addresses Mysterious Health Issues and Claims He Died in Netflix Stand-Up Special

Jamie Foxx has proved that he is the one and only him in the trailer for his new Netflix special.

The comedian and actor is set to speak about his 2023 hospitalization in the special Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was when it appears on the streaming platform on Dec. 10. In a new trailer for the special, Foxx address the claims that he was replaced with a "clone" and that he "literally died."

"I'm back and I'm so glad to be here," Foxx tells the audience.

Foxx has not addressed the hospitalization publicly yet after he was rushed there in April 2023.

The special is directed by Hamish Hamilton and has been labeled as a heartfelt return for Foxx.

Per a synopsis, Foxx says, "If I can stay funny, I can stay alive."

Netflix also commented on the special in the synopsis, saying that Foxx "sets the record straight with humor and vulnerability."

"Amidst laughter and applause, Jamie expresses deep gratitude to those who prayed and supported his recovery, turning this performance into a touching thank-you to his fans," the synopsis adds.

"This comedy event is a celebration of resilience, humor and the power of community, reminding us all of the healing power of laughter," it continues.

In October, Foxx wrote on Instagram about his emotional experience discussing his April 2023 health scare on stage.

"My heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy," he said.

"I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven't been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that's what you were," Foxx added in his post.

"When people ask me is this a stand up comedy show I say no it's an artistic explanation. Of some thing that went terribly wrong, but thanks to the great people in Atlanta especially piedmont hospital you enabled me to come back and be on stage and do what I love to do the most," Foxx shared.

At the time Foxx was hospitalized, his daughter spoke about his condition, revealing that the actor is recovering after facing a "medical complication." Foxx has never disclosed what he was hospitalized for.

"We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," she said.

Foxx's hospitalization set off wild unconfirmed rumors that it was somehow linked to Diddy.

"Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs]," videographer and producer Choke No Joke claimed.