Deep Purple's Ritchie Blackmore Struggles to Connect with Modern Music: 'All I Hear is Taylor Swift'

Deep Purple frontman Ritchie Blackmore has shared his opinions on modern music.

According to the '70s legend in a video, titled "Tales from his Tavern discussing his passion for music," Blackmore conveyed his love for old songs and revealed how he struggles to connect with modern music today.

"I retain my passion for music by listening to old music from the 15 to 1400s, listening to a few bands that I've become friends with in Germany, Czech, Finland, and Sweden, they're still playing the music that really excites me, I'm obsessed with that stuff."

He continued, "It was so organic, that music just grabs me. I obviously don't listen to the radio in America where they're playing the latest, whatever it is."

Blackmore continued by discussing the generational shift when it came to music taste and that he couldn't relate to the songs being played on modern radio.

Afterwards, he shared that the old rock from the '50s were to his liking, mentioning a few iconic names such as Elvis Presley, Scotty Moiore, James Burton, Ricky Nelson, The Everly Brothers, and Buddy Holly.

Blackmore added, "Of course, I feel like an old granddad complaining about the music they're playing on the radio at the moment. I feel that back in the '70s when Eric Clapton was playing (in) Cream and that stuff, it was thoughtful music."

He shared specific thoughts about the songs played on the radio, "I don't hear good music from my point of view, it might be good music, but it's not something I want to hear."

"When the family gets into the truck and goes on a holiday, which probably is like 20 miles down the road, 'cause I don't like to travel, all I hear is maybe Taylor Swift or something. I find it hard to relate to that."

However, Blackmore clarified that there was nothing wrong as the musical identities of each generation are unique and great in their own ways.

"But it's not wrong, it's the new generation wanting to hear that. That's probably as great to them as the Beatles, Cream, and Jimi Hendrix were to me. So I can't really complain."

Blackmore then remarked, "But I do like to complain and I will complain and I think the crap that they're playing on the radio today is bloody awful."