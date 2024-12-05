Sabrina Carpenter Overwhelmed by Streaming Success of 'Espresso,' Expresses Gratitude: 'I Love You Endlessly'

Sabrina Carpenter was filled with emotions about the streaming success of "Espresso," which was highlighted in a post on Instagram.

On December 5, Carpenter expressed her gratitude to her fans for making the sensational hit "Espresso" the most streamed song on music platforms Spotify and Apple Music. The singer also mentioned how fans made her the No. 1 artist on TikTok in 2024.

"Most streamed song on @spotify and @applemusic?! And you guys made me the #1 artist on @tiktok this year. What the hell. Thank you guys so much. I can't profess my gratitude enough. I love you endlessly!!!"

"Espresso" is the title track from Carpenter's sixth studio album "Short n' Sweet," which was released earlier on April 11. Following its release, "Espresso" immediately stormed music charts and garnered critical acclaim.

The album's global recognition also led Carpenter to earn eight nominations in the 2025 Grammys and claim spots in major categories Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist.

In her comments' section, Carpenter's sentiments were met with unwavering support and loving words from her fans.

The post included remarks such as "The most deserving, we love you so much more, we're so proud of you. Congrats angel," and "I hope you felt so loved this year!"