Russel Brand Says 'Thank You, Heavenly Father, for Protecting Me' After Leaving Diddy's White Party Early

Russell Brand recently shared that he felt out of place at a party thrown by Sean "Diddy" Combs and left early.

During a TikTok video, the comedian and actor said he went to a "Diddy white party" while married to Katy Perry, adding he spent the duration of the night chatting with fellow comedian Tom Green.

@russellbrand I went to a Diddy party - I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund. ♬ original sound - Russell Brand

Brand had left the party at about six or seven o'clock.

"It turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle," he said.

Brand added that he desired a "deep and profound connection to God," acknowledging that some of the "ridiculous choices" he may have made had he stayed longer than a year were a blessing.

During his time at the party, Brand expressed gratitude for divine guidance, saying, "Thank you, heavenly Father, for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and exposed."

The actor quipped that after exiting the party, he went home to his "above-board and legit," albeit somewhat boring, private celebration.

Brand had previously described Diddy as a "very intense man" in comments from 2010 and said he would understand if the rapper made him nervous."

"Say that you don't want to do something, and Diddy does want you to do it; it's really hard not to do that thing," he remarked.

Diddy has been incarcerated after being arrested for sex trafficking and racketeering in September, which he denies. A trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

Against this backdrop, Brand himself hasn't, in fact, been spared scrutiny after four women accused him of sexual assault between 2006 and 2013 — allegations he has denied, insisting all his sexual relationships were consensual.