Dick Van Dyke Stars in Coldplay's Emotional Music Video at 98 and Says He Can Die 'Any Day Now'

Chris Martin and Coldplay are showing their love to television and film legend Dick Van Dyke.

On Dec. 6, the music group shared a short-film-style music video for its Moon Music ballad "All My Love" focusing on the Hollywood icon's life and career.

The clip was directed by Spike Jonze and Mary Wigmore and in the seven-minute video, Van Dyke limberly dancing in a suit and bare feet as he shows off his signature sense of humor. He also offers up musings about his life between clips of Martin playing piano.

"I'm acutely aware that I could go any day now. But I don't know why it doesn't concern me. I'm not afraid of it. I have that feeling, totally against anything intellectual, that I'm going to be alright," Van Dyke said.

The actor then continued by saying that he considers himself "one of those lucky people who got to do for a living what I would have done anyway. Think how lucky I am. I got to do what I do -- play and act silly."

During the video, Van Dyke's family, including his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all gather around and exchange hugs and cheers. The end of the music video sees Martin freestyle a song about old age. As he does this, Van Dyke looks on with fascination.

"Do you believe this man? He just wrote a song!" Van Dyke said.

On Dec. 13, Van Dyke will turn 99 years old. Over the course of his legendary career he has won six Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award and a Tony Award. He has starred in such classics as The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bye Bye Birdie, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Dick Tracy and Marry Poppins.

In June, he became the oldest Daytime Emmy winner and gave a heartfelt speech.

"I don't believe this. I feel like a spy from nighttime television. I brought this lady [his wife] up because she, by trouble and strife, is the love of my life, but because she was in the show — she played the cop who arrested me," he said.

"If I had known I was going to live this long I would've taken better care of myself. You guys are a real family and just took me in and treated me so nicely," Van Dyke added.

However, the actor's views on life have not always been so positive. He previously talked about his mortality when he said his life will likely end before Donald Trump completes his second term as president.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, he shared his blut opinion on if Trump could actually make the country great again.

"Fortunately, I won't be around to experience the four years," he said.