50 Cent Critiques $10K Bounty to Catch Murdered UnitedHealthcare CEO's Killer

50 Cent is doubtful of the $10,000 bounty placed by the NYPD to help catch the gunman who shot and killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The shooting took place on December 4 right outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan, where Thompson was set to attend a high-profile investor meeting.

50 Cent has since posted the flyer on his Instagram page, which the NYPD used to announce the reward, and wondered whether the money would encourage the receipt of useful details.

He said in the post, "Only 10K [eyes emoji] for information leading to the arrest of John Wick. Damn it man! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi."

The city is on high alert as cops are still searching for the suspect, who has been informally dubbed as "John Wick" on social media sites.

The NYPD has also released surveillance photos of a man wanted for questioning in connection to the homicide.

The 50-year-old Thompson was attacked by a masked gunman who rode away from the crime scene on a bicycle moments after the shooting.

Earlier video taken at a Starbucks down the street showed the suspect wearing a mask and carrying a backpack.

The comments section of the post had similar sentiments, with Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000 writing, "They want you to snitch on a hitman? Hahahahaha."

In a statement released by Thompson's family, the family stated that they were devastated as a result of his death.

In a statement, they described Brian as a loving father and generous man, adding: "We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian."

They were asking for privacy while they go through this difficult period.

Hostelling International USA runs the hostel where the suspect had last been seen; a representative confirmed the organization is working with NYPD but could not comment further on the ongoing investigation.

Officials are urging whoever knows information regarding this case to speak up so that Thompson and his family can get some form of justice.