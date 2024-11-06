50 Cent Congratulates Trump on Election Win — But Admits 'I Still Don't Know What's Going On'

The 2024 presidential election ended in triumph for some and disappointment for others, as Donald Trump came out victorious. One such person to celebrate the triumph of Trump is 50 Cent.

The rapper shared a post to his Instagram account on Nov. 6 to share a picture of the two shaking hands as well as a grainy selfie they took years ago.

"I don't care how the fight goes, I'm leaving with the winner sh-t. I still don't know what's going on congratulations!" 50 captioned the post.

The post with Trump comes weeks after 50 turned down $3M from the Trump campaign to perform at a recent rally.

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club, 50 confirmed that Trump has tried to gain his endorsement on several occasions. His most recent attempt came when Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 27.

"I got a call, but they wanted me [for] Sunday," 50 said.

Host DJ Envy then asked about a report that 50 was asked to perform his hit "Many Men" at the Republican National Convention over the summer.

"They offered $3 million," 50 added, seemingly confirming the amount of money he was offered to perform at the rally, but also confirming that he was asked about both events.

"I didn't even go far... I didn't talk to them about that kinda stuff. I'm afraid about politics. You understand? I do not like no part about them," he added.

"It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, some one passionately disagrees with you. That's the formula for the confusion that sent Kanye to Japan. He said something about both of those things — and now he can only go to Japan," 50 furthered.

50 Cent turned down $3 Million to perform at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally 💰 pic.twitter.com/QFWMb4ojvm — Complex (@Complex) October 29, 2024

A representative for the Trump campaign never confirmed 50's statement. However, 50's most recent comments come as Trumps secured a second term as president, beating Kamala Harris in the process.