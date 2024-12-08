Britney Spears Faces Uphill Battle for Music Comeback Amid Mental Health Concerns: 'She Needs Professional Help'

After some troubling updates on social media, an insider has weighed in on whether Britney Spears will make a comeback in music, especially given concerns about her mental well-being.

They told Page Six, "Britney is now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer — and I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback."

The close friend observed that the "Baby One More Time" singer's recent Instagram posts have raised concerns about her well-being.

They went on, "Everyone worries about her, people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren't aware of — and I think it's obvious she needs some serious professional help."

Expressing a similar sentiment to the initial source, a different insider shared their concern for Spears, noting that her unpredictable actions evoke feelings of sadness among those who support her.

The worry for Spears arose following her release of several videos on social media to mark her 43rd birthday.

As captured in a video, Spears joyfully exclaimed, "It's my birthday, I'm not turning 42; I'm turning 5 this year, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow."

Britney Spears says she is 5 years old and in kindergarten. 🤔💀 pic.twitter.com/UpoZgZyWQT — Vritrax (@vritraxclips) December 3, 2024

Following this celebration, the blonde bombshell and her friends jetted off to Mexico, where she later addressed the paparazzi in another post.

In pictures Spears seen captured by paps, the "Toxic" singer explained how she looked so pale in them.

"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I'm wearing, like, a white Jason mask, and it doesn't even look like me."

"They've always been incredibly cruel to me, the paparazzi and pictures and the way they've illustrated me to be in some of it. I know I'm not perfect at all, by any means, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel, and that's why I've moved to Mexico."

However, Contrary to what Spears claimed, a close companion of the singer revealed, "Britney didn't actually move to Mexico ... she was just having fun and being silly."

Britney Spears announces she’s moving to Mexico following Trump’s victory. pic.twitter.com/dreoFvdkAD — Britney Stan 🌹 (@BritneyTheStan) November 12, 2024

The source is not alone in advising fans to approach Spears' statements with caution, as Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney representing the pop star's former husband Kevin Federline, also commented on her actions.

"I think we've all learned that, when it comes to Britney's decisions, it's very fluid for her," Kaplan said. "I don't think you can put too much weight into it until you can see, after the fact, what's occurred.