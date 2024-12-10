Andrew Garfield Joins Chappell Roan's Celeb Fan Club: 'I've Been Talking About Her for the Last 48 Hours'

Andrew Garfield wants his adoration of Chappell Roan to be known.

In an interview with MTV UK, Garfield appeared alongside his We Live in a Time co-star Florence Pugh where they were asked a series of questions. The person doing the interview asked Pugh who Garfield's favorite artist is or someone he is likely to be caught listening to. Pugh answered with Chappell Roan, leading Garfield to agree.

"I've been talking about her for the last 48 hours," he said.

The actor was then asked if he had a favorite song by Roan.

"Honestly, too many to name. 'Red Wine Supernova' is killing me. 'Good Luck, Babe!', 'Pink Pony Club' obviously, 'HOT TO GO!' obviously. That whole album I'm just listening front-to-back every morning in the gym, to be honest," he replied.

The interviewer shared that her favorite is "After Midnight," to which Garfield agreed that it was "so good."

"It's a genius album, nothing like this has come along in so long," he added.

Since her rise to fame, Roan has had several other celebrities praise her.

In May, Elton John brought the "Red Wine Supernova" singer onto his show Rocket Hour, where the two discussed her recent success and John gushed over her.

"I rang you the other night and said, 'Listen, I'm not stalking you, but I'm as excited about your album's success as you are.'" John said. "It's wonderful to see true talent being recognized."

Sabrina Carpenter shared her love for Roan in an interview with Rolling Stone and revealed that she listens to Roan's "Good Luck, Babe!" on "loopty loop."

"I've been just as obsessed with her as everyone has," she admitted.

On the Nov. 7 episode of The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon was told by Saoirse Ronan that she has become "obsessed" with Roan over the summer.

"I became so obsessed with her over the summer, just like everyone else. Her and Charli xcx. And so I went to her gig and randomly, lovely Brie Larson was there as well, who I know a little bit. And she brought a friend of hers, and afterwards her friend was like, 'I'm gonna go over, I'm gonna talk to her parents.' We were like, 'No, you've got to play it cool, we can't, like, let her know we love her as much as we do,'" Ronan recalled.

Actress Emma Stone also shared a similar sentiment. In an interview for a panel discussion at London's Barbican Centre on June 26, she shared that Roan is her "hype-up music."

"Constantly. Nonstop. I can't stop. I'm just listening to a ton of Chappell Roan right now on my way to rehearsals," she told the outlet.

Roan has risen to fame over the last year thanks to her hit single "Good Luck, Babe!" and the success of her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess. The album and song became top 10 hits on their respective charts.