Jay-Z's Ex Carmen Bryan Reminds Fans of Rapper's Controversial Lyrics Amid Allegations: 'Raping and Pillaging'

Carmen Bryan, ex of rapper Jay-Z, went on social media and slammed the hip-hop star after hearing he was accused of raping a 13-year-old girl.

The comments came after a lawsuit filed against Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, for allegedly conspiring with Sean "Diddy" Combs to assist in the assault at an MTV VMAs afterparty in 2000.

Speaking in a post on her Instagram Story, Bryan, 52, said she had no time for fans who defended Jay-Z given the seriousness of the allegation.

"These days people don't defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that's why we call you a 'groupie,'" she wrote.

The Sun reported that Bryan, who has previously called herself the "hip-hop Helen of Troy" over her romance with Jay-Z in the 1990s, also noted his notoriously braggadocious lyrics about violence and sexual conquest.

She outlined lyrics from Kanye West's single "Monster," which features Jay-Z's lines, "Kill a block, I murder the avenues, I rape and pillage your village, women and children," making a case that she believes he's establishing a concerning trend in his lyrics.

Diddy was initially sued in October, but the lawsuit was refiled on Sunday, with allegations against Jay-Z being added in the latest iteration of the suit.

According to the press release, the unnamed plaintiff — identified as Jane Doe — claims both rappers raped her one after the other in front of the unnamed female celebrity.

Jay-Z has vigorously denied the allegations, calling the allegations "blackmail." He has also attacked a letter from the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, calling it one of the worst extortion attempts ever.

This controversial affair between Carmen Bryan and Jay Z coincided with Bryan's engagement to rapper Nas. According to her memoir, she was pregnant while she was with Jay-Z but lost the baby.

Bryan says she eventually cut off her relationship with Jay-Z because the rapper was often disrespectful by rapping about their romance in vulgar terms.