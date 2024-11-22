Is Joe Jonas Making Latin Music Now?

Former Disney star Joe Jonas has lived many lives since finding fame young with the Jonas Brothers, exploring his own solo sound and fronting the alternative group DNCE before eventually rejoining his brothers for their career resurgence, leading to platinum records and sold-out global tours.

However, it seems the 32-year-old isn't quite yet done exploring. Amidst the announcement of his upcoming solo project Music for People Who Believe in Love, Jonas has also been collaborating with Colombian songstress Eli Taubert on the Spanish single "¿Cómo Pasó?" The two released a visual for the track and performed the single together at the Latin Music Awards, leaving fans to wonder, is Joe Jonas in his latin music era?

Joe Jonas y Ela Taubert cantando 'Cómo pasó', pero ligeramente sirviendo Camp Rock ;) pic.twitter.com/Ep5oul97pC — Código Nuevo (@CodigoNuevo) November 15, 2024

He's surprised the world with his ability to sing a few lines in Spanish, though the venture into foreign language music may just be a one-off. Taubert spoke to her excitement getting to collaborate with Jonas, sharing during her spotlight on an Colombian morning news segment: "I was listening to a song Joe had recently released and I DMed him: Thank you for inspiring me so much, I hope I can do something with you someday and he DMed me back."

The part-time boybander has also found himself as the subject of conversation following Taylor Swift's surprising choice of song medley during her Eras Tour concert in Toronto on Nov. 21, mashing up two particular songs about her famous ex-boyfriend.

🚨| Taylor Swift performing a mashup of Mr. Perfectly Fine x Better Than Revenge!



pic.twitter.com/pixbbJKBOE — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) November 22, 2024

During the surprise songs portion of her show, Swift began singing "Mr. Perfectly Fine" followed by "Better Than Revenge," sending the crowd into a screaming frenzy. While Swift and Jonas had seemingly mended any tension over the years following their highly publicized breakup in 2008, Swift has sided with Jonas' now ex-wife Sophie Turner, gifting her a place to stay with their two children during the couple's tumultuous divorce.