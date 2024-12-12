Beyoncé's Publicist Denies Claims of Singer's Christmas NFL Halftime Show Being Extended

Beyoncé's publicist Yvette Noel-Schure has denied the claims of the diva's upcoming Christmas NFL Halftime Show being extended.

On December 12, a fan page dedicated to Beyoncé uploaded a tweet saying that the singer's halftime show on December 25 would be extended for 20 minutes.

It stated, "Beyoncé's halftime show on the 25th is expected to be 20 minutes long. (The) NFL will give Beyoncé more time than the conventional Superbowl time of 12-15 minutes."

However, the singer's publicist noticed the post and debunked the claim. Noel-Schure stated, "Untrue. Her performance will not be 20 minutes."

The publicist's comment instantly frustrated fans, who anticipated the show's extended runtime. They also called out the publicist for "ruining everyone's day" with the sudden announcement, while others joked if Beyoncé would have a halftime show exceeding the 20-minute interval.

"You come out of nowhere to ruin everybody's day!" one fan commented.

Another remarked, "Yvette, baby, do you ever come with positive news? I am sick and tired of you always ruining our delusions like..."

One fan poked fun by saying, "(So it's) 30 minutes, 10 minutes, 15 minutes?"

The information from the tweet was based on reports from various outlets. According to TMZ Sports, the league has reportedly extended Beyoncé's halftime show at the Houston Texans and Baltimore matchup.