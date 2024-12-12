'Chappell Roan is Femininomenal': Singer Triumphs Over All-Male Nominees for Top New Artist at 2024 BBMAs

Chappell Roan has set a milestone in her career by winning an award at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards.

On December 12, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards was held, and various artists were awarded in numerous categories. Roan was one of the artists who bagged a trophy from the awards show, subsequently leading to her acceptance speech via video.

According to Billboard, Roan had won the trophy for Top New Artist, which was acknowledged by the "HOT TO GO!" hitmaker in her clip. Roan started by expressing her gratitude to Billboard for naming her as this year's Top New Artist.

"Thank you, Billboard, for naming me your top New Artist of 2024, this is so awesome," Roan said. "You've really been so supportive and put not just one song, but multiple songs on the Billboard charts."

She then continued by reflecting on her journey as a singer and the dedication she had throughout her career, while also highlighting how the achievement honored her hard work over the years.

Roan stated, "And this has taken a long time to be a new artist, but it's awesome to be recognized, and all these years of hard work are truly paying off, and thank you for being a part of that. So, muah!"

Notably, Roan was the only female singer nominated for the Top New Artist award. With this achievement, she claimed the trophy from the nominated male singers in the category such as Benson Boone, Tommy Richman, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.