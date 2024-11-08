Chappell Roan Reveals Why She's Not Herself On Stage: 'Chappell Is a Character'

Chappell Roan is over-the-top, but that is not who she really is.

The eclectic singer has developed a reputation as a mini Lady Gaga with elaborate costumes and aesthetics inspired by drag queens, appearing to be ripped right from a campy movie. However, the star wants people to know that is not who she really is. Her real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz.

In a conversation with the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Nov. 7, the star revealed that she plays a character.

"Chappell is a character," she told host Brandi Carlile via Billboard.

"I just can't be here all the time. It's just too much," she added.

She went on to talk about her song "Pink Pony Club" and how it helped to shoot her to superstardom.

"The second that I took myself not seriously, is when things started working and that was really scary," she said.

Since scoring a top 10 hit this year with "Good Luck, Babe!" and having a top 2 album on the Billboard 200 chart, Roan has revealed that her life is way different.

"My life is completely different now. Everything is out of whack right now. This type of year does something to people. Every big thing that happens in someone's career happened in five months for me. It's so crazy that things I never thought would happen happened times 10. I think that that just really rocked my system. I don't know what a good mental health routine looks like for me right now," she shared.

Roan previously opened up about the pitfalls of fame on several occasions over the last year. She canceled an appearance at music festival All Things Go, citing that things have become "overwhelming" for her.

"I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it," she shared.

Roan also previously likened fame to that of an abusive ex.

"The vibe of this — stalking, talking s--- online, [people who] won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public — is the vibe of an abusive ex-husband," she told The Face magazine.

Roan is currently hard at work on her second album and has five complete songs for the project as of now.