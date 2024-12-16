Drake's Flash Drive of Doom? Wack 100 Teases Rapper's Potentially Career-Killing Content

Music exec Wack 100 got messy and threatened with a flash drive that he said could end Drake.

On a recent episode of his podcast with Adam22, Wack held up a thumb drive, claiming it has "negative shit on there" about the Canadian rapper.

"I see you got Top5 up there... Drake needs to get away from Top5," Wack 100 said, as quoted by Hot New Hiphop, referring to the Toronto rapper and Drake associate.

"This is how much respect I have for you, Drake. I'm telling you. Somebody, listen. Drake hit me. No troll. On Piru, you need to get away from that dude [Top5]. This has been in existence for 90 days, and I have made sure... and it hasn't went anywhere, personally," he said.

"I think you know what I'm talking about. That dude, with his mouth and the things he says. It does not support your career and how far you've come," he continued.

Wack's comments come on the heels of the hardest logs in the hip-hop union. He warns Drake to cut ties with Top5 and believes Top5's choice to be the rapper's friend will ruin his career progress.

Wack 100 also spoke on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef on the podcast, saying Drake lost in his lyrical battles against Kendrick. Wack last week posted allegations that Drake's recent lawsuit against Universal Music Group was actually a malicious attempt to play with the company's stock price.

In a follow-up interview with DJ Vlad, Wack 100 made things worse for Top5's credibility, going as far as calling him "irrelevant" and doubting his toughness.

"You ain't nobody, bro," Wack said. "We watched this same dude get mushed in the face and kicked in the a**.