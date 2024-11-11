Chappell Roan Fires Back at 'Billboard' Over Report She Split With Her Management: 'Y'all Suck'

Chappell Roan is hitting back at reports that she split with her management team.

In a post to their Instagram account, music publication Billboard shared the news that Roan had parted ways with her management team, with sources confirming the news to them.

"Chappell Roan has split with her management team, sources confirm to Billboard.⁠ The news comes after the breakout star scored her first slate of Grammy nominations, including in all of the Big Four categories.⁠ Roan's nods were notably left off a congratulatory post shared from the Instagram account for State Of the Art — the company Roan was previously signed to, with Nick Bobetsky as her manager," the post read.

Roan caught wind of this post and fired back in the comments section of it.

"Yall suck for this," she said in return to the news.

Roan, 26, had been represented by the group and her manager Nick Bobetsky since 2018, the year after the superstar released her first project after signing to Atlantic Records called School Nights.

However, rumors of Roan looking for a new manager stem back to last month when Nathan Hubbard, former CEO of Ticketmaster and a well-known music executive, shared that Roan was on the lookout for a new manager after firing Bobetsky.

"I mean it wasn't like Chappell Roan just fired her manger, and at Austin City Limits, the festival yesterday, it was like the Hunger Games. All these managers flew in to see her," he said on the Every Single Album podcast.

"She didn't see anyone by the way. But like, that's an industry open secret and everybody's sort of trying to position themselves to climb up the ladder and try to work with her," Hubbard added.

Prior to that, Hits Daily Double shared that Roan did indeed fire her manger and is looking for someone to take their place.

The music superstar is still busy at work despite the management shake-up. Her producer, Dan Nigro spoke with The New York Times where he shared that Roan had five completed songs read for her sophomore album. Roan went on to debut one of them called "The Giver" when she appeared on Saturday Night Live on Nov. 2.