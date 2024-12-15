Ariana Grande Won't Be Touring in 2025 According to Republic Records

Ariana Grande might be laying low in 2025 with her touring activities, per agency Republic Records.

On December 15, a fan account dedicated to the singer's world tours uploaded a photo showing a page from ticketing platform Ticketmaster. The author of the account shared that the platform was currently displaying a total of 15 scheduled events registered to Grande.

"Ticketmaster is currently showing 15 upcoming events registered to Ariana," It stated. "Previously, it has shown 0 events."

The tweet eventually caught the attention of Republic Records, which released a brief statement on X (formerly) to clarify the confusion. According to the agency, Grande will not hold a tour in 2025, but the singer is still grateful for the love and support she receives from her fans.

Republic Records confirmed, "There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement."

There are no plans for a tour next year, but Ariana remains deeply appreciative of her fans and all their continued love, support and excitement. — Republic Records (@RepublicRecords) December 15, 2024

Fans are well aware of how much Grande devoted her time to acting this 2024. The "Focus" singer was preoccupied with her work on the musical fantasy film Wicked, which garnered rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Though it remains unclear what's in store for Grande music-wise due to her promotions for the movie, fans are still grateful for the content she has given them this year. They also thanked Republic Records for the clarification, while others poked fun at the announcement.

"Actually, I'm so happy that now I have more time to save money," one netizen said. "Also, thank you for this clarification."

One fan joked, "Well, I was broke anyway."

A third one speculated, "They just want it to be a surprise. Chill out."